New petition to save Shrewsbury's Shirehall coincides with photo exhibition

Shirehall in Shrewsbury

The Bear Steps Gallery is hosting an exhibition of photograph of the Shirehall from 1967.

Shropshire Council is proposing to demolish the building and move the council headquarters into a new town centre complex at The Riverside.

But campaigners say the Shirehall should instead be renovated and kept in use.

Finishing touches being put to the Shirehall in August 1966 – staff were already working in the building.

Protestors against demolition say the large grey building, which was officially opened by Queen Elizabeth II in 1967, is of important historical significance - part of the brutalist style of architecture.

However an attempt to get English Heritage to give it a certificate of immunity was rejected in October 2020 as it did not meet the criteria.

The authority wants to build a ‘multi-agency hub’ as part of plans for a major redevelopment of the Riverside area in Shrewsbury.

Shirehall, Shrewsbury

'The Shirehall, Civic Pride in Architecture' exhibition is on display at the Bear Steps Gallery until July 22.