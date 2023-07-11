There's something very unpleasant in the Shrewsbury air as water company prepares to repair collapsed sewer

The road narrowing outside the Bird in Hand

Children and adults on their way from Ellesmere Road into Shrewsbury town centre were holding their noses and complaining of the pong wafting in Coton Hill.

Severn Trent Water believes that a sewer has collapsed following last weekend's storms, causing damage to the road and footpath.

The crossroads at Coton Hill

Work on repairing the sewer was due to start from around 7am today (Tuesday) but at 8.30am this morning traffic was still able to negotiate the road.

There was a narrowing of the carriageway so drivers did not crash into the offending sewage-coloured water flowing from the void outside No1 Barbers.

A helpful X marked the spot of the hole in the carriageway.

Signs were out this morning warning of the long diversions to come. Traffic seemed a little lighter than normal, as drivers were - perhaps - put off the route by advanced publicity.

The offending void with unmentionables oozing from the carriageway

While the road is closed a diversion route will be in place via A528 Ellesmere Road, A5124 Battlefield Link Road, A5112 Battlefield/Whitchurch Road, A5112 Telford Way to Meole Brace via Robertson Way/Bage Way, B4380 Roman Road/ Shelton Road, A458 The Mount, to Smithfield Road. (and vice versa).

Separate arrangements will also be in place for HGVs.

Shropshire Council says Severn Trent will allow access to businesses and residential properties on either side of the road closure, and provide access for pedestrians.