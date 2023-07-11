Take to the water to raise funds for Hope House children's hospice

Take your sail boat to the Severn

The On the Water charity event will be hosted by boat suppliers Sailx and will take place at the West Mid Showground on August 6, from 10am to 5pm.

Entry fees are £25 per person, and all money raised will go to Hope House for the children and families it supports every day.

Mark Charman, owner of Sailx, said: “We are excited to invite sailing enthusiasts, or confident amateurs, to our upcoming charity fundraiser in support of Hope House.

“It will be an incredible day filled with adventure, camaraderie, and making a difference in the lives of children and families in need. All those taking part can enjoy an hour on the water in the Sailx Boats and then head to the ALB for a spot of dinner!

“By participating in our charity fundraiser, people will be making a meaningful impact on the lives of children and families supported by Hope House. This remarkable organisation is dedicated to providing care, support, and comfort to children with life-limiting conditions.

"All funds raised will help them continue their important work and bring smiles to the faces of those who need it most.”

Those rowing and sailing will be led by the experienced Sailx team, including Mr Charman, and will have the opportunity to try out the row and sail boats.

“Whether you're a seasoned sailor or new to water sports, this is your chance to feel the power of the wind and the rhythm of the oars as you navigate the waters,” added Mr Charman.

"Hope House is an incredible charity that touches the lives of so many families. We are honoured to support their important work through this charity fundraiser.

“Rowing and sailing are not only thrilling experiences but also a way to connect with nature and find peace on the water. By joining us for this event, you'll not only have an amazing time but also contribute to making a positive difference in our community."

James Hitchin, from The ALB, adds: “We're delighted to offer participants a delicious post-rowing experience with a complimentary pizza at our venue.

“It's a fantastic opportunity to enjoy great food while supporting a worthy cause. We look forward to welcoming all the participants and celebrating this wonderful event together."