Shropshire Council could be facing another relief road headache while campaigners celebrate the latest setbacks

An artist's impression of how the North West Relief Road would look

The council announced on Friday that the application for the controversial Shrewsbury road would not be considered at its July 18 planning committee.

The move came after it emerged that the Environment Agency had explicitly asked the council not to approve the plans at this stage – owing to its concerns about the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) prepared for the work.

The issue centres on the EA's worries about the potential for major drilling work at Shelton Rough, which is needed to build a bridge as part of the road, to contaminate Shrewsbury's drinking water.

But while campaigners have celebrated the latest delay for the project, which was originally intended for a planning decision in late 2021, a fresh issue has also emerged.

Minutes from the Marches Local Enterprise Partnership's (LEP) Performance, Risk & Monitoring Committee's (PRMC) meeting last month show that it could be set to ask for Shropshire Council to give back £4.2m being used for the relief road project.

The issue relates to the council's decision to combine the Oxon Relief Road project with the North West Relief Road planning application.

The LEP had provided £4.2m, which is being used to pay for the Oxon section of the plans.

But the minutes of the PRMC meeting show its chair, Sonia Roberts, recommended that the LEP board "trigger clawback" if the plans do not go to committee on July 18.

Minutes show the proposal was approved, adding: "The PRMC has been extremely patient with this project."

It comes after minutes say the LEP asked Shropshire Council to separate, or 'decouple', the projects last year.

Responding to the developments Liberal Democrat Councillor for Bowbrook in Shrewsbury, Alex Wagner, said: "I will be very interested to see the response of the Marches LEP, who made it very clear at their last meeting that delays and bluster ahead of the July 18 planning meeting could see £4.2 million funding pulled from the Oxon Link Road.”

He added: “The North West Road project has been doomed by a mix of council over-promises and political ineptitude – this latest delay signals the end of the road for the council."

It its statement confirming the latest delay the council also appeared to state that the expectation that plans would go to this month's planning committee had been down to "media and social media speculation".

This came despite the council's own leader, Councillor Lezley Picton, saying she expected it to be considered before the Summer Holidays, and both the March Local Enterprise Partnership and the Environment Agency being under the impression the scheme was being considered on July 18.

Mike Streetly, from Better Shrewsbury Transport, which is opposed to the relief road plans, welcomed the latest setbacks.

He said: "This has been a terrible week for Shropshire Council. Like the Grand Old Duke of York they’ve marched their troops to the top of the hill and had to march them back down again. It’s surprising to see the council blaming media and social media “speculation” for the date of the 18th, when the council itself told the Marches LEP and the Environment Agency that the planning application would be submitted by then."

He added: "The whole project is unravelling in real time. It looks like the North West Relief Road has finally run out of road."

A spokesman for the Marches LEP said: "We are aware of the latest delays regarding this scheme and are monitoring the situation closely.

"The LEP board will discuss the matter at its next meeting later in the month and decide on the appropriate course of action then."

Shrewsbury MP Daniel Kawczynski has written to Ms Picton over the "concerning" disconnect between Shropshire Council and the Environment Agency.

"This must surely be the seventh or eighth time where there was a general understanding that the project would go to planning yet still this has not happened," he said. "As you know, I have communicated to you and to the constituents through the press, that I consider this project to be of crucial importance to Shrewsbury in making our town a sustainable place to live and to invest in. Shrewsbury is growing very quickly, numbers of people moving into our town is growing. We see already the impact of congestion not only in the town centre, Coton Hill and Smithfield Road but also the big impact on our rural villages which are being used as rat-runs by large lorries.

"During her visit to Shrewsbury earlier this year, I highlighted to the Secretary of State for Defra (Therese Coffey) my concerns as to the length of time it is taking for the Environment Agency to scrutinise projects of this kind and also to work hand in hand with the local council authorities.

"It is concerning that there appears to be such a disconnect between the Environment Agency and the Council over the North West Relief Road.

"The Environment Agency in all my interactions blames the council for not resolving its outstanding issues and yet the council have informed me that every time you respond to them they come up with additional further issues.

"We have to protect the environment and the Environment Agency has a statutory role. What really concerns me is the length of time this project is taking to get to planning and therefore the additional costs the tax-payers will have to pay as a result of these delays.