'Devoted' young father who raised thousands for charity dies in road tragedy

Matthew Woodward holding his daughter Amelia, three

Matthew Woodward, from Shrewsbury, was involved in a collision on the A48 between Bonvilston and Cowbridge, south Wales.

The 33-year-old, who grew up in Shropshire but lived in Barry, was riding his motorbike in the early hours of the morning last Friday, July 7, on his way home from a shift as an HGV driver. He was involved in collision with a car. The driver of the car also died at the scene.

Matthew is survived by his three-year-old daughter Amelia and fiancee, Lauren Goodman.

Lauren told the Shropshire Star: "He was the most devoted father and fiance, always providing for us and taking care of us. He was the nicest man and made friends with anyone he'd meet. He was so popular.

"His passion was all things motorsport. It ran through his veins from day one.

"He was a perfect dad to Amelia, and he had all the time in the world for her. He was wrapped around her little finger. She loves him immensely."

Matthew Woodward with fiancee Lauren Goodman

Matthew combined his love of motorsport and helping others in 2019 by winning Shrewsbury Wacky Races in the Quarry, racing to glory in a bright pink, brain-shaped soapbox made out of plumbing insulation to raise funds for cancer research. He was the driving force on and off the track as he helped raise money in memory of pal Oscar Jenkins' late aunt, Rose Hunt.

He won several soapbox racing titles, including Wolverhampton Krazy Races last year. He helped raise around £2,500 altogether.

Remembering the 2019 win, Oscar said: "He saw it as an opportunity to bring all his friends together. We built this kart in the shape of a giant brain. We wanted to raise money for the charity.

"He was always going to be our driver, he was a very good racing driver. There were some big teams in there like Jaguar and Land Rover. I'll always remember the crowd reaction because a local lad had done it. It's an incredible memory."

Matthew Woodward, sitting in the driver's seat, with his team of pals that together won Shrewsbury Wacky Races 2019

Matthew had many friends back home in Shropshire, and had returned to see loved ones just a few days before he died. "The last picture I've got of him is me and him pushing our kids on the swings in the Quarry," Oscar added. "It's a very sweet memory."

When he was a boy, Matthew went to school at Woodfield Infants, St George's Juniors and The Priory, before doing a public uniformed services course at Shrewsbury College. He then studied public services at Swansea University, where he met Lauren.

When he lived in Shropshire, Matthew worked at Somerfield in Shrewsbury town centre, and Rednal Karting, where he was track manager.

Oscar, set up a fundraiser to help support Matthew's family, and so far more than £6,000 has been donated. Matthew had recently sold his VW Golf R after the family's mortgage payments rose sharply.

"He was an incredibly kind-hearted friend," Oscar said. "He would do anything for his family and sacrificing his car to commute to work on his motorbike was one of the things he did. He would do anything to make sure his family was okay."

Another close pal, Ryan Smith, added: "A few years ago he went to New York with some of our friends. I couldn't go, but as soon as he got back he brought me a present. It was a New York Yankees cap and baseball. Neither of us were really into ball sports, but that's just what he was like. He always had other people on his mind.

"He was a huge advocate of keeping us tight as if we were all still 18. When he was up last weekend he bought Oscar as curry and five or six beers for missing his birthday a couple of weeks ago.

"He was always so kind, so I think trying to be kinder would be a great way to honour him."

To donate to the GoFundMe page to support Matthew's family, visit gofundme.com/f/mourning-a-friend-support-after-tragic-accident