Road leading into Shrewsbury town centre to close for emergency work after 'sewer collapse'

The A528 at Coton Hill, Shrewsbury, will be closed from 7am on Tuesday. Photo: Google

Severn Trent Water will be closing the A528 Coton Hill from around 7am on Tuesday until further notice for emergency works.

Following the storms over the weekend a void has been discovered within the carriageway, and it is believed that their sewer has collapsed, causing damage to the road and footpath.

While the road is closed a diversion route avoiding the town centre will be in place with drivers being sent along:

A528 Ellesmere Road

A5124 Battlefield Link Road

A5112 Battlefield/Whitchurch Road

A5112 Telford Way to Meole Brace via Robertson Way/Bage Way

B4380 Roman Road / Shelton Road

A458 The Mount, to Smithfield Road

Separate arrangements will also be in place for HGVs.

Severn Trent will allow access to businesses and residential properties on either side of the road closure.