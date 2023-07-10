Road leading into Shrewsbury town centre to close for emergency work after 'sewer collapse'

Severn Trent Water will be closing the A528 Coton Hill from around 7am on Tuesday until further notice for emergency works.
Following the storms over the weekend a void has been discovered within the carriageway, and it is believed that their sewer has collapsed, causing damage to the road and footpath.
While the road is closed a diversion route avoiding the town centre will be in place with drivers being sent along:
A528 Ellesmere Road
A5124 Battlefield Link Road
A5112 Battlefield/Whitchurch Road
A5112 Telford Way to Meole Brace via Robertson Way/Bage Way
B4380 Roman Road / Shelton Road
A458 The Mount, to Smithfield Road
Separate arrangements will also be in place for HGVs.
Severn Trent will allow access to businesses and residential properties on either side of the road closure.
Shropshire Council officers have been out today to empty gullies and clear the road of debris.