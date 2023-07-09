Thief jailed for burglary spree committed after Christmas Day prison escape

Mark Gillon of no fixed address, absconded from HMP Kirkham Prison in Lancashire on December 25 last year while serving an eight-year sentence for robbery and firearm offences, Shrewsbury Crown Court heard on Friday.
A prolific thief who burgled a string of businesses in Shrewsbury and a domestic property in Staffordshire after escaping from prison on Christmas Day has been jailed for four and a half years.
Mark Gillon of no fixed address, absconded from HMP Kirkham Prison in Lancashire on December 25 last year while serving an eight-year sentence for robbery and firearm offences, Shrewsbury Crown Court heard on Friday.