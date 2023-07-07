Tribute to "stalwart" councillor who made "massive contribution to Shropshire"

Councillor Derek Woodvine

Derek Woodvine, former Labour Shropshire Councillor for Shrewsbury, died earlier this week at the age of 90.

He had in his time been portfolio holder for social care, and was a committed union representative.

Councillor Alan Mosley, Labour member for Castlefields in Shrewsbury, paid tribute to his former party colleague in a speech delivered at the start of this week's full Shropshire Council meeting.

Cllr Mosley spoke of a "highly intelligent, extremely kind, and incredibly committed" councillor.

He described Mr Woodvine as a "truly awesome person" who made a "massive contribution to Shropshire."

Addressing the chamber Councillor Mosley said: "If you were at a council meeting years ago, in the auditorium below here, everyone would be listening to Derek throughout the day as a major stalwart of the council.

"He died on Tuesday evening after a short illness at home with his wife Freda, who had been his wife for 65 years. He himself had recently celebrated his 90th birthday.

"At all levels in the county, Shropshire, and the region, he stood up steadfastly to protect the interests of residents and the interests of socialism in Shropshire and beyond."

Councillor Mosley said Mr Woodvine had been a "great orator", but added: "He did not though suffer fools gladly, as some people will know from hearing his tongue in speeches over the years."

Councillor Mosley also spoke of Mr Woodvine's career out of the council chamber, saying: "He had been a full time officer for the AEW Union and prior to that had been shop steward and convenor at Rolls Royce in Shrewsbury.