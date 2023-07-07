'Town of Flowers' Shrewsbury will not enter In Bloom competition this year

Shrewsbury - known as the town of flowers - will not be entering the Heart of England In Bloom competition this year.

Blooming Shrewsbury
Town councillors were told at a meeting on Wednesday evening that many of the town council staff who would be involved in getting the town ready for judges were currently off work.

Town clerk, Helen Ball, said anything other than a gold award would be seen as a failure for a town such as Shrewsbury.

"We have talked to the judge and they completely understand. And it will also give others the chance to win," she said.

Shrewsbury consistently wins gold in the regional competition and goes on to fare well in Britain in Bloom.

The town was named Champion Of Champions in the Royal Horticultural Society’s Britain In Bloom in 2014.

