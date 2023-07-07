Plans to ensure both anglers and Shrewsbury residents can enjoy stretch of river

Shrewsbury Town Council is to draw up a memorandum of understanding with the angling group which has the rights to fish the River Severn in the Castlefields and Underdale area.

The council has been in discussion with the Rowley & Fenemere Angling Association, which is planning work in the Castle Walk Recreation Ground area.

Town clerk Helen Ball said it was not envisaged that it would be this fishing season.

Councillor Alan Moseley said the area was one that residents cherished, enjoying the peace and quiet.

"Our intention is to minimise any disturbance to the area," he said.

Councillors agreed that there should be a memorandum of understanding to ensure that the area could be enjoyed both by the anglers and the public.

Councillor David Vasmer said that residents should be consulted and kept in touch with what was going on.

