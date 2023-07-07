Plans to ensure both anglers and Shrewsbury residents can enjoy stretch of river

SHREWS COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 21/04/2019 - Castlefileds Community have come together to produce a yarn bomb which is currently hanging from the Castle Walk Footbridge in Shrewsbury..

The council has been in discussion with the Rowley & Fenemere Angling Association, which is planning work in the Castle Walk Recreation Ground area.

Town clerk Helen Ball said it was not envisaged that it would be this fishing season.

Councillor Alan Moseley said the area was one that residents cherished, enjoying the peace and quiet.

"Our intention is to minimise any disturbance to the area," he said.

Councillors agreed that there should be a memorandum of understanding to ensure that the area could be enjoyed both by the anglers and the public.