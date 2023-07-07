Deliberate blaze in Shrewsbury as furniture and rubbish set alight

By Nick HumphreysShrewsburyPublished:

Furniture, rubbish and a hedge were deliberately set on fire last night.

The incident happened shortly after 9.30pm in Moston Road, Sundorne, Shrewsbury.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 9.39pm on Thursday, July 6, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a fire in the open in Shrewsbury. Fire in undergrowth of hedge including old furniture and rubbish. Deliberate ignition. Crews used one hose reel jet to extinguish."

One fire engine was mobilised from Shrewsbury station.

