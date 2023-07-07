Crews tackling latest county barn fire

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it had four crews at the scene. Picture: Shropshire Fire and Rescue

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it has four crews dealing with the blaze at Lawn Farm Pulverbatch.

They were called to the scene shortly after 11am.

An update from the fire service on Twitter said: "Unfortunately we are at another serious barn fire involving hay bales in Minsterley.

"Crews from Bridgnorth, Church Stretton, Minsterley and Shrewsbury are tackling the blaze and are expected to be there for some time."

There have been a series of agricultural fires in recent days.

In the early hours of Wednesday crews dealt with a blaze involving 100 tonnes of hay.

Crews in south Shropshire also spent much of Tuesday tackling a large fire in a Dutch barn near Church Stretton.

The previous week saw another barn fire near Bridgnorth and a blaze involving 400 tonnes of straw and manure in a field in Tasley.