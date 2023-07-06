Massed military bands to entertain at Shrewsbury Flower Show

The Royal Signals Band, seen here performing at Goodwood, are on their way to Shrewsbury Flower Show.

The show takes place in The Quarry in Shrewsbury, on Friday, August 11, and Saturday, August 12.

Visitors will see The Band of the Mercian Regiment, The Lancashire Artillery Band, and The Royal Signals (Northern) Band, and all three Army Reserve bands will come together for a grand finale on both days.

Director of music of The Band of the Mercian Regiment, Captain Ian Johnson, said: “Each band will perform an individual medley both on the bandstand and for the finale and fireworks.

“We are made up of 26 Army Reserve musicians who balance their wide range of civilian jobs with their Reserve commitments, and we are involved in a huge variety of concerts and parades locally, nationally and internationally in support of many regimental, ceremonial and charity events.”

Warrant Officer Dave Crowther, for The Royal Signals (Northern) Band, said they had previously performed at the Flower Show, but this year will be their first performance there for eight years, and they will have 27 musicians appearing.

“As well as some popular military favourites, we’ll be highlighting the 80th anniversary of The Dambusters, the 100th anniversary of Disney, and paying homage to the music of the great Ennio Morricone,” said Dave.

The Lancashire Artillery Band will be led by Major Guy Booth. They regularly perform at high-profile engagements both at home and abroad – including joining the massed bands at The Queen’s funeral, and the proclamation and cronation of King Charles III.

Their ranks include the renowned Pipes and Drums, and the band is made up from former regular army musicians, music teachers and music students.

Leanne Kirkham-Garvey, for the flower show organisers, said: “We can’t wait to welcome the dynamic and rousing military bands to the show, and we know our visitors will be impressed with their performances and the attention to detail when it comes to their immaculate turnout.

“There’s a varied and exciting programme of music planned, and the massed bands will be an incredible addition to our fireworks finale extravaganza on both days of the show.”

Shrewsbury Flower Show is renowned as one of the UK’s premier horticultural shows, attracting exhibitors from all over the country.

It has been held for over 130 years, and is organised by Shropshire Horticultural Society – a registered charity that has awarded numerous grants to organisations and activities across the county since its launch.