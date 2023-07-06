Magnet fishing to be banned in Shrewsbury Town Council waters

Magnet fishing

The activity, where large, strong magnets are used to haul items from rivers, canals and ponds, has become popular across the UK.

Many hope to find treasure beneath the water's surface.

However, environmentalists say the activity can disturb wildlife particularly fish spawning grounds.

Town clerk, Helen Ball, told a meeting of the council on Wednesday that the detritus found by those magnet fishing - including old bicycles - was often found on the banks of local waters.

The Canals and Rivers Trust already bans magnet fishing, councillors were told.

They voted to move to ban magnet fishing.

Councillor Bernie Bentick said it was very important to protect fish spawning sites.

During the meeting councillors praised volunteers that had helped protect fish during the hot dry spell in June.

They were told that in many areas of Britain fish had died in large numbers because of a lack of oxygen.

But the town clerk said in the height of the heatwave volunteers had worked round the clock for three days to aerate the water.