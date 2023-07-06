'Flats on stilts' a step closer to being built in one of county's worst-hit flood areas

An artist's impression of the flats in Coleham. Picture: SY Homes

SY Homes is building 43 flats on land in Old Coleham, Shrewsbury, a part of town which has been underwater following disastrous floods four times in three years. Ground preparation has been completed and piling is set to begin soon.

Flooding in Coleham, Shrewsbury. Photo: Paul Ebrey

SY Homes has revealed further details of the development, to be known as Old Coleham Court, on its social media pages and its website.

The artist's impressions show a car park at ground level, with flats on the floors above.

On its website, the developer said: "Old Coleham Court is a unique development of contemporary apartments in a riverside location.

Flats on stilts will be built at Old Coleham. Picture: SY Homes

"With duplex penthouses, an interior courtyard and a tile-clad facade, this high-end development exceeds design expectations. Modern floor plans, original interior design, and the highest standard of finish combine to make homes in this development stand out from any other in Shrewsbury.

"Coleham has a strong sense of community with a flourishing high street and delightful cafes and pubs. A unique footbridge leads over the River Severn into Shrewsbury's semi-pedestrianised town centre.

"Old Coleham Court has been designed with the highest calibre of civil engineering and flood defences, and in consultation with the Environment Agency. SY Homes continues to work closely with the Coleham community and Shropshire Council to deliver a betterment for the area."

An artist's impression of the flats in Coleham. Picture: SY Homes

The developer said on social media: "Ground preparation complete, we are ready for the piling to start on our new development at Old Coleham Court, SY3.

"We are looking forward to seeing the outline of the building which on its widest, south-facing side will follow the curve of Old Coleham. Floor-to-ceiling windows will provide an abundance of light and fantastic views over town.