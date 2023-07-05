The Quarry Swimming and Fitness Centre in Shrewsbury

It had been hoped that The Quarry Swimming and Fitness Centre in Shrewsbury could open in July this year, but the "complex programme of works" required has been delayed, Shropshire Council has said.

The swimming baths and leisure centre was closed in July 2022 after routine inspections identified that corrosion had caused ceiling panels and ventilation units to become unsafe.

A £400,000 set of works was planned, including the installation of a new ventilation system.

Shropshire Council said while the work has been delayed, it is "progressing", and the swimming centre is now expected to reopen in September 2023.

Robert Macey, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for culture and digital, said: “We are very disappointed that the main pool will not be opened as early as we had anticipated, and share the frustration of swimmers at the delays we have faced.

“We were aware from the beginning that, because of the age and design of the building, this is a very complex project and it needs careful and appropriate management.

“It has always been our focus to reopen the pool as quickly as possible, and we have adapted our plans as the work has progressed. Our team of specialist contractors is working hard to make sure the pool can reopen safely and it is anticipated this will now be in September.