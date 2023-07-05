Hay bales ablaze as fire crews battle county's latest barn fire

The barn fire

The blaze in two open hay barns at Eaton Mascott, Cross Houses, broke out at about 4.30pm on Wednesday.

Five fire engines including a water carrier were sent from Baschurch, Bridgnorth, Much Wenlock and Shrewsbury.

The crews worked to contain the blaze and stop it from spreading.

It is the latest barn fire that Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service has dealt with.

In the early hours of Wednesday crews dealt with a blaze involving 100 tonnes of hay.

Crews in south Shropshire spent much of Tuesday tackling a large fire in a Dutch barn near Church Stretton.