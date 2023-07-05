Hay bales ablaze as fire crews battle county's latest barn fire

By Sue AustinShrewsburyPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Fire crews from across Shropshire are dealing with a large barn fire near Shrewsbury.

The barn fire
The barn fire

The blaze in two open hay barns at Eaton Mascott, Cross Houses, broke out at about 4.30pm on Wednesday.

Five fire engines including a water carrier were sent from Baschurch, Bridgnorth, Much Wenlock and Shrewsbury.

The crews worked to contain the blaze and stop it from spreading.

It is the latest barn fire that Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service has dealt with.

In the early hours of Wednesday crews dealt with a blaze involving 100 tonnes of hay.

Crews in south Shropshire spent much of Tuesday tackling a large fire in a Dutch barn near Church Stretton.

The previous week saw another barn fire near Bridgnorth and a fire involving 400 tonnes of straw and manure in a field in Tasley.

Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News