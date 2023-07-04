Ancient trees will be the subject of free event

NORTH. STORY REPORTER. Rob McBride from Ellesmere has won the Volunteer of the year award from The Woodland Trust for his work on hunting ancient trees. Rob with his certificate by a veteran oak tree which is over 300 years old on The Hawthorns in Ellesmere 14/10/13 PIC BY IAN SHEPPARD. Copyright Shropshire Newspapers.

Organised by the Woodland Trust, the evening at the Morris Hall will welcome its Outreach Manager for the Southeast of England, Martin Hugi who is currently making a pilgrimage from Land’s End to John O’Groats using the trust’s Ancient Tree Inventory.

By the time he reaches his destination in Scotland, he’ll have visited more than 6,700 ancient and veteran trees and will be talking about his highlights so far.

He will be joined by Ellesmere's Rob McBride, a Woodland Trust ancient tree verifier volunteer and ancient tree campaigner. He is also an ambassador for European Tree of the Year. He spent 13 years recording the ancient and veteran trees along the Offa’s Dyke path. The 177-mile Dyke, built by King Mercia 1,200 years ago, is a hot spot for ancient trees.

Campaigner, Adele Benson, will also speak. Adele is working on theLiving Legends campaign to give the UK's oldest and most important trees legally protected status. Adele will delve into the threats and challenges facing anciet trees, and what the trust is doing to protect them.

Entrance to the evening event is free but donations to support the trust's work are gratefully received.