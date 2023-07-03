Resurfacing of road postponed until 2024 due to other work delays

By Dominic Robertson

Work to resurface a road near Shrewsbury is now set to be carried out in early 2024 due to delayed Severn Trent work in the area.

Shropshire Council said it would confirm a date for the work in the coming weeks.
The work at Forton Bank in Montford Bridge, which was to be carried out as part of Shropshire Council’s annual resurfacing programme, was originally scheduled for last week – June 25 to 29, but delays to Severn Trent’s work meant it was postponed.

Shropshire Council has said it will now be carried out towards the end of the financial year and a new date will be confirmed in the coming weeks.

Richard Marshall, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for highways, said: "All scheduled highways maintenance work is subject to change, due to changes to the programme, to bad weather, or to other unforeseen circumstances – including delays to utility company work, as in this case.

"However, I know many local residents thought and hoped the work was to take place last week, and I’d like to apologise that is has been necessary to change the date, and for any confusion, and I thank them for their understanding.

"We will, of course, confirm a new date for the work as soon as we have it."

