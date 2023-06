Hugh Colley died at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital

Retired firefighter Hugh Douglas Colley, aged 85, of Colmere Drive, Shrewsbury, fell on May 11 and died at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital on May 16.

Assistant Shropshire Coroner Heath Westerman, sitting at the coroner's court in Shrewsbury on Friday decided to formally adjourn the hearing until July 26.