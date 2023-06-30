Ironman Will heads to Frankfurt to support eating disorder charity that helped sister

William preparing for his Ironman on Sunday

William Druce is competing in the Mainova Ironman Frankfurt European Championship on Sunday.

The event will see the 25-year-old have to swim 2.4 miles, cycle 113 miles and then finish off with a marathon run against some of the world's top athletes and 2,500 other competitors.

The keen athlete, who has not taken part in an Ironman event before, is raising money for charity BEAT following his 14-year-old sister's struggles with an eating disorder.

The charity helps young people who are suffering an eating disorder.

William Druce, centre, with sister Sophie and older brother Louis

Will said: "Over the past couple years my beautiful little sister has fell victim to an eating disorder and I’ve seen first hand the effect it’s not only had on her, but everyone around her.

"Sophie was unfortunately in and out of hospital over a horrifying period of time, but is now making amazing progress in her recovery and I couldn’t be prouder of her.

"Although a very different battle, as Sophie’s older brother, I want to show her that anything is possible with hard work and determination."

Will has already smashed his fundraising target of £500 by gathering more than £2,500 in sponsors.

His JustGiving page is at justgiving.com/fundraising/william-druce7