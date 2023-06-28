Shrewsbury Flower Show fireworks to return with a bang after heatwave forced cancellation last year

SHREWS COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 12/08/2017 Shrewsbury Flower Show 2017 Firework Display.

Shrewsbury Flower Show organisers have announced displays will take place on the evenings of both Friday August 11 and Saturday, August 12 - weather permitting.

It was the weather that put paid to last year's display, with organisers deciding to cancel the fireworks on the hottest day of the year over safety fears.

Shropshire Horticultural Society, which runs the show, put on a laser display instead at short notice. However, many people bemoaned the lack of fireworks.

The organisation apologised, and vowed to put on a display later in the year. But it did not come to fruition.

This year's fireworks will be accompanied by a "dynamic musical soundtrack", the society has said.

The flower show will also include floral colours, a farmyard circus, celebrity gardeners, arena entertainment and performances from chart-topping bands including Liberty X and Go West.

Maelor Owen, from the society, said: “We’re all looking forward to spectacular displays that will really round the two days off in style.

“Visitors who want to watch the fireworks this year will need to purchase a day ticket – either in advance or on the gate – as due to the event’s licensing conditions there will be no evening or late entry tickets available.

“By purchasing a day ticket, though, you get the chance to make the most of all the entertainment and displays on offer, and then end your visit by watching our firework extravaganza.

“With your ticket allowing entry to the site from 10am and taking you right through to the evening entertainment including live music and fireworks, it really is excellent value for an action-packed visit.

“We also admit children aged 15 and under for free when they are accompanied by a paying adult.”

The Flower Show is renowned as one of the UK’s premier horticultural shows attracting exhibitors from all over the country.

It has been held for over 130 years, and is organised by Shropshire Horticultural Society – a registered charity that has awarded numerous grants to organisations and activities across the county since its launch.