Five feral cats in 'desperate' need of furrever home at Shropshire rescue centre

Five feral cats are in desperate need of a home from Shropshire Cat Rescue

The team at the cat rescue charity say they have been unable to find a suitable home for them as of yet and are appealing to anyone who might have the perfect place.

Feral cats are usually rehomed directly from the location in which they are found, however staff say in this case, their location was "life-threatening" and they needed to be brought into the charity's care.

Susie Phillips, trustee and volunteer at Shropshire Cat Rescue said: "We can split them up to be in a two and a three if five is too many for one location.

"They ideally need a rural location with outside shelter areas so they have a warm and weatherproof place to sleep and rest.

"They will need to be fed twice daily with someone looking out for signs of illness or injury.

"Over time they may begin to trust the people that feed them, it is doubtful they will ever want to be stroked or accept fuss but they will hopefully become bold enough for those feeding them to get close so they can keep an eye on their health.

"It is essential they are monitored when feeding to ensure there are no signs of injury or illness."

Anyone who might have a home that would suit these cats, or to enquire about adoption, visit shropshirecatrescue.org.uk/adopt-a-feral-cat-application or email adoption@shropshirecatrescue.org.uk.

Shropshire Cat Rescue was founded in 1989 and is based in Shrewsbury in Shropshire and provides shelter, food and veterinary care for homeless, stray, abandoned and unwanted cats and kittens, and rehoming where possible.