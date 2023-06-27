Refugee charity founder calls for changes to immigration system

Amanda Jones

Amanda Jones, of Shropshire Supports Refugees, said the number of people dying from migrant crossings is “heartbreaking” and wants more to be done to prevent families from having to take the perilous journeys, often in small boats at sea.

It comes just weeks after Rishi Sunak said the global system to tackle illegal migration is "not working" and he is seeking international co-operation to establish a "functioning" global asylum framework.

“Of course the current immigration system is not working,” Amanda said.

“The answer is for them to sort themselves out and get a decent, fully-functioning immigration processing system.

“These people have nothing to lose. The people I have spoken to said they were going to die where they were and the only thing they had was a chance of living by taking that journey.

“These people need some hospitable, safe accommodation when they get here whilst things are being processed and give them the right to work and support themselves.

“They should either be given the right to have the claim assessed in their country before they come here and be protected while that happens, or they should be given the ability to just catch a plane like everybody else and pop over to this country like we can to theirs. There is inequality beyond measure in this world and double standards.”

Earlier this month, an overloaded boat filled with hundreds of migrants capsized and sank in open seas off Greece, with hundreds feared dead.

The incident is just one of a number of tragic cases where people have died trying to flee their countries in search of a new home.

Speaking to The Graveyard Shift podcast, Ms Jones said: “It is heartbreaking. We get the figures of how many people have drowned, but you could probably triple or quadruple the figures of those who have died in the journeys trying to get to safety.

“I’ve met hundreds of people who have come that route and they are all lovely people.

“The horrors they and their families are having to go through everyday is unimaginable.

“There are a plethora of reasons why people are taking the risk which are personal to each person, but it all boils down to they have no safety in the countries where they were born or brought up for various reasons.

“It’s usually war and civil disruption. Sometimes it's persecution from governments or regimes that have got themselves into position.”

Ms Jones launched Shropshire Supports Refugees to raise awareness of the migrant crisis. The group coordinates a range of activities that help refugees settle into their new area and improve their well-being.

She has also spoken about the stereotypes associated with refugees and how people can support the charity.

“I can’t focus on the political agendas, I just deal with the mess and the after effects.

“It breaks my heart, but thankfully it’s not just me. It’s thousands of people who want to make Shropshire a welcoming place. It’s in everyone’s benefit to keep these guys mentally, physically and emotionally well,” she added.