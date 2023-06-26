'Thank meow very much' says grateful cat owner to Shrewsbury firefighter rescuers

A cat card of thanks to the fire crew

Green Watch Shrewsbury did not have to paws for thought and pounced into action when they were called on to help last weekend.

Rescue cat Agnes Amelia got spooked by activity near her home and made a dash for nearby wasteland.

The presentation party outside Shrewsbury Fire Station

Crew Manager Jennie Cranage said: "When we arrived we could hear her meowing and crying so we were concerned she had become trapped.

"The area of land was very overgrown and inaccessible, but we were pleased to be able to reunite Agnes Amelia with her owner."