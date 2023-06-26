'Shrewsbury deserves better': MP 'deeply troubled' by gas firm repairs

The repairs to the paving slabs in Shrewsbury

The work outside Market Hall in the town was carried out last week by Cadent Gas.

But after completing "emergency repairs" to the gas main, the utilities company did not replace the paving slabs it had lifted but instead filled in the gaps with asphalt.

The unsightly repair has displeased a number of residents who have taken to social media to voice their views on the work.

When pictures of the repair job was posted to Facebook at the weekend, residents described the work as "shocking" and "unbelievable".

Meanwhile Mrl Kawczynski said: "I am deeply troubled by these repairs and urge the council to secure appropriate stone to replace this tarmac as quickly as possible.

"Shrewsbury is a beautiful historic town and deserves better."

Th council has now added the word 'temp' to repairs to paving slabs in Shrewsbury

Following the posting of the pictures to social media, the word "Temp" has been written on to some of the asphalt.

Shropshire Council confirmed the fix by Cadent is temporary.

A spokesman said: "Emergency works were undertaken last week by Cadent Gas and upon completion they carried out a temporary reinstatement of the site while they source new material.

"Whilst it is frustrating, under current national legislation utilities companies are permitted to do this type of repair provided that a permanent repair of the surface is complete within six months.

"Cadent have been contacted and encouraged to prioritise a permanent repair sooner than the permitted timescale."