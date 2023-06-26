Race night was a galloping success for Shrewsbury fundraisers

Rotarian Peter Langdon organised the Rotary Club Of Shrewsbury with his wife Trish providing what was described as an excellent buffet.

Race presenter Dave Lloyd, lined up eight exciting races all of which were sponsored by local businesses.

President Margaret Thrower said: "No great fortunes or loses were made but great fun was had by all cheering on their horse."

And when they counted out the money they made more than £700 for the Midlands Air Ambulance.

President Margaret Thrower said she was delighted with this result and thanked everyone for their hard work.