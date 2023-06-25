The emergency services say there are different ways to contact them, including a number for West Midlands Ambulance Service. Engineers are working to restore the system.

The glitch has impacted West Midlands Police, British Transport Police, West Mercia Police, West Midlands Ambulance Service, Dyfed Powys Police and Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service.

As of 10.30am, the system is believed to have been restored for some services.

Earlier this morning, a spokesman for West Mercia Police, which covers Shropshire, said: "Due to a technical fault that is impacting a number of police forces, many 999 calls are not connecting.

"Until further notice, please call 101 in an emergency.

"Please ONLY call in an emergency and please wait until later to make any 101 non-emergency calls."

The West Mercia Police Operations and Communications Centre tweeted: "There is currently a national fault with 999. In an emergency please use the following numbers.

"Police 101

"Medical emergencies 111

"Fire 0333 399 0023 (Herefordshire & Worcestershire) or 01743 260 290 (Shropshire)

"Non-urgent police matters can be reported online."

Adam Matthews, area manager shropshire fire and rescue service, said: "Emergency Services currently have issues with 999 calls, in case of emergency please call 101 (111 for medical emergencies).

"For Shropshire Fire Emergencies call 01743 260 290 or proceed to your local Fire Station which will be staffed."

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance service said: "While we currently deal with a technical fault affecting 999 calls, please call this number in an emergency until further notice: 0300 303 0995."

