Two of Shrewsbury’s most prominent roundabouts could soon be adorned with adverts

Shropshire Council, which has been looking to add adverts to a number of its roundabouts across the county in a money-making scheme, is now seeking permission for two more.

The latest locations under consideration are the Frankwell Roundabout and the Column Roundabout.

A planning application from CP Media has been submitted on behalf of the council to its own planning department.

The proposals would see five advertisement spaces added to the Column Roundabout and four added to the Frankwell location.

The size of the adverts in question is five metres high and eight metres wide.

There are rules over what they can feature with political or religious messages, promotion of gambling, alcohol or tabacco and “any content considered offensive or socially controversial”, banned from appearing.

Meanwhile the council is also being also considering an application for restoration work to a listed war memorial.

The proposal is for repairs to Albrighton War Memorial and comes from Albrighton Parish Council.

The memorial, off Newport Road, was unveiled in 1920, after the First World War.

Network Rail is also seeking planning permission to replace windows to the Crewe Signal Box, in Shrewsbury.

The building is Grade II Listed and is to the north of Shrewsbury Railway Station, on Chester Street.