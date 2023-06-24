Mass bike ride for cyclists of all ages

Family cycling outdoors

The free event, on July 2, organised by local residents, is part of a worldwide campaign to celebrate cycling and promote safer streets for children. The inaugural Shrewsbury ride aims to attract up to 100 cyclists on a route designed for all ages and abilities.

Riders will meet at 10am at the William Clement Memorial obelisk in the Quarry Park near to Stop Café on St. Julian Friars. The organisers are hoping to see lots of cargo bikes, bike seats, trailers and young cyclists for a slow-paced, mass bike ride through the town centre full of colour, music, and fun.

There will be two routes available. The main cycle route will run for four miles heading across English Bridge, out of town along Old Potts Way, back into town via Belle Vue, and then up Town Walls into the town centre before returning through the Quarry Park.

A shorter, road-free route for balance bikers will run along the river in the Quarry Park to the playground before joining the main group on their return through the park.

The event is free and open to all ages and has been generously supported by Dave Mellor Cycles of Frankwell. It is also being promoted to schools across the town. Marshals will be riding with the group to assist with safety, but it is asked that parents and carers ride with their children.

Copthorne councillor Rob Wilson, who helped organise the ride alongside local residents, said: "Kidical Mass Shrewsbury is a fun, free, family-friendly event for riders of all ages and abilities. We’re hoping to see lots of families riding all types of bikes and we’ve deliberately designed the route to ensure there’s something for everyone. Grab your bike and come along!"

Radbrook resident Liz Richardson, who’s planning to attend with her sons aged six and nine, and who runs bike clubs at Shrewsbury High School, said: ‘My boys love the idea of being able to cycle through the streets of Shrewsbury with lots of other families and budding young cyclists. It sounds like a brilliant way to spend a Sunday morning and I hope it will be the first of many events like this.’

The Kidical Mass ride also has a serious purpose as it’s part of a worldwide campaign calling for safer streets for children and young people. Previous UK Kidical Mass events have taken place in London, Oxford, Birmingham, Manchester, and Inverness. Shropshire’s first ever event was held in Church Stretton in May and Shrewsbury’s organisers hope their ride will become a regular fixture in the town.