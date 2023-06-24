Failed legal battle over housing plan for Shrewsbury parkland cost taxpayers £150,000

The dispute between the authority and a group of residents over Greenfields Recreation Ground ended with planning permission for part of the park being quashed in a landmark Supreme Court ruling in March.
A legal battle over planning permission for homes to be built on a piece of parkland in Shrewsbury cost Shropshire Council almost £150,000, it has been revealed.
The dispute between the authority and a group of residents over Greenfields Recreation Ground ended with planning permission for part of the park being quashed in a landmark Supreme Court ruling in March.