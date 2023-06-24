Cheers to ten years for Shrewsbury Food Festival

Ashley Evers-Swindell, from Shropshire Petals, and Beth Heath, from Shropshire Festivals, are celebrating ten years of Shrewsbury Food Festival.

The two-day event, which opens at 10am today, at Shrewsbury's Quarry, continues tomorrow with a host of stallholders, demonstrations, live music, and free children's activities on offer.

Beth Heath, from organisers Shropshire Festivals, said they were ready for a full weekend of fun and tasty treats – and could not believe the way the event has grown in ten years.

She said: "I can't believe in ten years it has become this big, it is now bigger than it's ever been. The great thing is we have some of the chefs who supported us in the very first year who are back this weekend.

"We've got some of the volunteers who have been with us all that time. They are like friends now, and it is not like a big commercial festival, people are doing it because they want to be part of supporting local producers and it is one big community, it's lovely."