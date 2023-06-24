Charity concert brings together musicians

SHREWS COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 07/10/2017..Shropshire Oktoberfest 2017 at Shrewsbury Quarry...In Picture L>R: Shropshire Ukulele Massive ..

The Friday Singers ladies choir will host the concert on July 7, joined by the Shropshire Ukulele Massive and and pianists, Rachael Whitehouse and David Stokes.

It will be held at Christ Church with tickets £8 and under 16s £5 available from 01743 364 158 .

All proceeds will go to Shropshire Autism Hub.

Pauline Bentley, one of the singers, said the the choir chooses a different charity to support every year.

The concert's programme will be varied - from California Dreaming and The Sound of Silence to You've got a Friend in Me and Thank You for the Music.

Pauline said the 50-strong choir practised every Friday morning in Palmers Cafe Baptist Church.