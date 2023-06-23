Shrewsbury streets get a splash of colour to mark Pride Month

Phil Davies and his dog Pan were joined by Emma Molyneux from Shrewsbury BID and Jens Bakewell, to show off the fresh stickers celebrating Pride Month

The stickers, depicting the Pride rainbow flag, are designed as a symbol to show the town is welcoming and inclusive to everyone, whatever their gender or sexual orientation.

Emma Molyneux, project coordinator at Shrewsbury BID which arranged for the stickers to be installed, said: “We are very pleased for the town centre to mark Pride Month with this visual display of support and unity.

“The Original Shrewsbury grants scheme has also provided support for the town’s first Pride Festival taking place in September, which is sure to bring an array of colour and positivity to the town centre.”

Phil Davies, one of the organisers of the Shrewsbury Pride Festival, said: “Pride Month is a wonderful, and important way for the local community to celebrate inclusion, diversity and acceptance and the LGBTQ+ community always delights in this.

“However, Pride isn’t just for June – we’re queer all year and September’s Pride Festival will give Shrewsbury the chance to celebrate love in all its vibrant rainbow of colours with a variety of events around the town.”

A number of regular events are held in Shrewsbury, including the twice monthly LGBTQ+ social which meets at Frankville in Frankwell on the first and third Tuesday of every month, and on the second Tuesday of every month an LGBTQ+ creative writing group meets at the In Good Hands music cafe on Frankwell roundabout.

There is also the Wave Project exhibition at Shrewsbury Museum which has been put together by SAND (Safe Ageing No Discrimination) aimed at increasing the visibility and profile of older LGBTQ+ people.