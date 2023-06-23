'Outrageous' plans to turn part of Shrewsbury First World War aircraft hangar into flats withdrawn

By Nick HumphreysShrewsbury

"Outrageous" plans to transform part of a "tremendously valuable" First World War aircraft hangar in Shrewsbury into flats have been withdrawn after a heritage director general stepped in.

Plans to turn the first floor of the wartime hangar into flats have been withdrawn
An application had been lodged to turn the first floor of the historically significant old hangar on Monkmoor Trading Estate into eight apartments. The ground floor is currently occupied by businesses United Carpets and JK Autoworks.

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

