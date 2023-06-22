Four more Shropshire roads set to be resurfaced in July

More Shropshire roads to be resurfaced in July

Work is being carried out on the following roads out as part of the Council’s resurfacing programme for the year 2023/24.

From July 3 to 7 – U5504: Plealey Lane, Longden to Plealey Villa, Longden (ref 34701657)

From July to 21 – C4162: Junction Haughton Road to A5 (4301170)

From July 17 to 28 – A41: M54 to C4178 Newport Road (4300457)

From July 31 to 25 August – C7205: Monkmoor Road, Shrewsbury (34700725)

More information can be found by entering the appropriate reference number on the One.Network interactive website.

The roads have been identified via a combination of local engineering judgment and asset management data as being in need of resurfacing.

The sites form part of a countywide programme of schemes, scheduled to deliver the work in the most efficient and cost-effective way.