Shrewsbury Fire Station. Picture: Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service

A crew from Shrewsbury went to the Shrewsbury Hotel in the town centre at 8.56pm on Tuesday.

When they arrived they found a fire had been caused by a tea towel left on a hob.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said: "Fire caused by tea towel left on hob.

"Fire out on arrival of fire service.

"Crews have ventilated property and advice given to occupier.

"Alarm has been reset by responsible person."