Shrewsbury food festival returning for 10th anniversary with packed line-up

Shrewsbury Food Festival organiser Beth Heath said they are looking forward to welcoming thousands of visitors over the weekend.

Teams have been busy setting up the infrastructure for the popular festival, which takes place in The Quarry, on Saturday and Sunday.

This year will be the event's 10th anniversary, and organiser Beth Heath said they are looking forward to a bumper weekend – without train strikes impacting visitor numbers. Last year, industrial action cost the festival an estimated 4,000 visitors over the two days.

Beth said: “We champion the very best local, independent producers and businesses, including street food sellers, top chefs, and local brewers, serving up the finest food and drink that will have your taste buds jumping for joy.

“Shrewsbury Food Festival is a day out for everyone – foodies, families, and fun-seekers. We’ve created a dedicated area for kids where everything is free to try, including circus skills in the big top and a 400ft obstacle course – leaving the rest of the site a haven for grown-up festival fun.

"You can shop ‘til you drop in the home and gardens area, enjoy live music on the hill, watch chef demonstrations, follow cook-alongs, and peruse all the amazing food and drink stands.”

As well as a packed line-up of producers, demonstrations, music and children's entertainment, Beth said they had also introduced a special scratchcard scheme designed to encourage festival goers into the town centre, and vice versa.

The new plan has seen shoppers at The Darwin Centre being given scratchcards in recent weeks, with the chance to win discounts and prizes for Shropshire Festivals events.

In turn those leaving the festival over the weekend will be given scratchcards for the Darwin Centre, offering potential prizes from shopping centre businesses.

During the festival top chefs will lead sessions at The Shropshire Distillery Talks and Demonstrations Stage and the Shire Collection’s Chef School, including Jean-Christophe Novelli, Chris Burt, Stuart Collins, Rob Gibson, Anna Christoforou, Suki Pantal, James Sherwin, Carla Ernst, and Ben Hall.

Laura Hadland will also be leading a beer tasting, and TikTok baker, the Caketoonist, whose videos have been watched over 40 million times, will be providing a demonstration.

A number of local bands will be playing on the Start Tech live music stage throughout the weekend.

Saturday’s line-up includes Longden Calling, Hot Rox and Fee Fee & The Sentiments.

Sunday will see performances from Chasing August, Dirty Rockin Scoundrels, and Lucas D and the Groove Ghetto, while the bandstand will feature family entertainment from Get Your Wigle On.