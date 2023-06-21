Shrewsbury Food Festival crowds urged to use park and ride on Saturday

Visitors to this weekend's Shrewsbury Food Festival are being urged to use park and ride on Saturday

The festival is likely to attract thousands of people to The Quarry on Saturday and Sunday and visitors are being asked to consider how they will travel to the event.

Park and ride services are running on Saturday, with visitors also being urged to consider using local bus services, walking and cycling. The park and ride doesn't operate on Sundays.

Beth Heath of Shropshire Festivals, which is organising the event, said: "We are really excited to be welcoming thousands of people to The Quarry over the weekend, and would heartily recommend festival goers to catch the park and ride service on Saturday if they can.

"Not only does it reduce traffic congestion but frees up parking space for those visiting Shrewsbury town centre, which is a win-win for everyone."

Seb Slater, executive director of Shrewsbury BID, which represents 500 businesses in the town centre, added: “Shrewsbury Food Festival is an established part of the town’s event calendar, and we congratulate the organisers on their 10th anniversary.

“Large events like this can present some challenges however, including the sudden influx of cars, so we would urge people visiting the food festival to use the park and ride service if at all possible.

“The aim is to keep car parking space available for people visiting the town centre, which will be greatly appreciated by our shops and businesses.