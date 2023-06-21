Shrewsbury Castle family fun in celebration of Armed Forces Day

An Armed Forces Day family event will be taking place at Shrewsbury Castle this weekend.

The event, which is being supported by Wace Morgan Solicitors, takes place on Saturday, between 11am and 3pm – and is free to attend.

Throughout the day, there will interactive activities for all ages, with local emergency services, charities and Shrewsbury Town Football Club.

The event will allow people to learn more about the armed forces, as well as enjoying a line-up of live music throughout the day, and a number of local food and drink stalls.

Highlights from the day include free valuations for wartime memorabilia, the opportunity to view vintage military vehicles, and free SmartWater tagging for war medals.

Shropshire Council's deputy leader and armed forces champion Ian Nellins said: “Shropshire's Armed Forces Day celebration is not only a brilliant day out, filled with fun activities for the whole family to enjoy, but also a hugely important opportunity for Shropshire people to show support to our military, serving to reservists, veterans, cadets, and their families and to thank them for the great work they do.

"Shropshire is incredibly proud of its military history and our armed forces based across the county.

“I am really looking forward to this year’s Armed Forces Day and sharing the celebration. It is an excellent opportunity for the community to thank our armed forces and recognise the critical role they play in keeping our country safe.”