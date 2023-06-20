But officers are advising drivers to find alternative routes even after the incident in Telford Way was resolved on Tuesday evening.
A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "The concern for welfare incident has been safely resolved.
"Thank you for your patience.
"The road has now been re-opened but there is still a backlog of traffic so please find an alternative route if you can."
Officers took a matter of minutes to deal with the incident.
UPDATE | Incident Telford Way #Shrewsbury— West Mercia Police (@WMerciaPolice) June 20, 2023
The concern for welfare incident has been safely resolved.
Thank you for your patience. The road has now been re-opened but there is still a back log of traffic so please find an alternative route if you can. pic.twitter.com/xY7UyDSpEP