Police advise drivers to find alternative route after emergency Shrewsbury road closure

By David TooleyShrewsburyPublished: Last Updated:

Police have reopened a main road in Shrewsbury after safely resolving an incident of concern for welfare.

But officers are advising drivers to find alternative routes even after the incident in Telford Way was resolved on Tuesday evening.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "The concern for welfare incident has been safely resolved.

"Thank you for your patience.

"The road has now been re-opened but there is still a backlog of traffic so please find an alternative route if you can."

Officers took a matter of minutes to deal with the incident.

Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News