Arriva apologises as two bus no-shows leave Shrewsbury patients waiting in the heat for over an hour

Premium By Sue Austin Shrewsbury Published: Just now Last Updated: Just now

Patients and visitors to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital were left waiting at a bus stop in high temperatures for over an hour when buses didn't show up.

Buses on two Arriva routes failed to arrive at the hospital on Monday afternoon.