Conservative Association opposes plan to increase number of asylum seekers at Shrewsbury hotel

Daniel Kawczynski MP said he 'wholeheartedly' supported the statement from his association.

It was revealed on Friday that Shropshire Council had been told of Home Office plans to raise the number of asylum seekers in the Shrewsbury-based hotel.

It said the numbers at the hotel, which is already housing asylum seekers, were set to rise from 67 to 186.

The company which runs the hotel has said it is not prepared to discuss the plans, with a spokesman saying: "We do not comment on the nature of bookings or the individuals who stay with us.”

Shropshire Council's Conservative leader, Councillor Lezley Picton, has already said the authority would be raising concerns with the Home Office, saying it was worried about a number of factors.

Councillor Picton said: "We do have serious concerns about the hotel’s capacity to accommodate such an increase as well as any additional pressure this may bring to bear on local services for which we receive no additional funding."

Shrewsbury & Atcham's Conservative Association (SACA) has also issued its own statement on the plans, calling for a re-think, saying there are better locations which could be used.

The statement, which has been 'wholeheartedly" supported by the constituency's conservative MP, Daniel Kawczynski, said: "Shrewsbury and Atcham Conservative officers held a meeting to discuss plans to increase the number of refugees being housed within the hotel in Shrewsbury.

"As an association our officers are unanimously against refugees being housed within the hotel, a prominent building located on the gateway into the town.

"As a group, it is felt there are more suitable locations for use outside of the town centre.

"The government's plan will increase anxiety among residents and businesses within the area, many of whom have already been affected by the plan.

"While we appreciate arrangements need to be made within the county to house refugees, we firmly believe the location chosen is neither suitable nor viable long term, given the location within the town.

"SACA has also been informed that the increase in refugee numbers would lead to the possibility of non-compliance with fire regulations and licence conditions, with the legal maximum number of guests being significantly lower."

It added: "We urge the Home Office to clarify how they will comply with all necessary planning and licencing requirements and to review their decision with immediate effect."

Responding to a query about the proposal on Friday, the Home Office had itself said: "We have been clear that the use of hotels to house asylum seekers is unacceptable – there are currently more than 51,000 asylum seekers in hotels costing the UK taxpayer £6 million a day.