Shrewsbury pizza restaurant hopes to reopen Monday after extraction fan fire

A popular pizza restaurant in Shrewsbury is hoping to reopen on Monday after a small fire.

The incident at Fireaway Pizza on Sunday

Crews from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were called out to reports of a property fire at Fireaway Pizza at around 11.50am on Saturday.

The fire service said there was a fire in the extraction flue (duct or channel) from the pizza oven due to a malfunction in the fan system.

The fire saw the pizzeria closed for the rest of the weekend.

Fireaway Pizza described the incident as a "technical issue" and said they plan to have the extractor fan repaired on Monday, when they hope to be able to reopen.

A spokesman at the restaurant said: "Health and safety comes first so we have decided to stay close until Monday when we are having someone come look at the extraction unit. We hope to reopen as soon as they have been."

