Construction vehicles taken in £10,000 burglary

Two items stolen from in the burglary

Thieves targeted a house under construction on the A458 between 6pm on June 11 and 7am June 12 stealing items worth more than £10,000.

They stole a Bomag roller that was parked in front of the house, a Stihl saw, a laser level, a ring doorbell and a key safe. A digger, that was parked around the rear of the property, was moved to the front and the forks were stolen.

The stolen property is worth well over £10,000.

Investigating Officer Detective Constable Amy Furey said: “We are appealing for anyone who has noticed any of the machinery anywhere locally or who may have seen the machinery being moved possibly on the back of a trailer.”

Anyone with any information is asked to please contact DC Furey on 07557 033230 or email: amy.furey@westmercia.pnn.police.uk

Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers.