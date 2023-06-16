Construction vehicles taken in £10,000 burglary

Thieves targeted a house under construction on the A458 between 6pm on June 11 and 7am June 12 stealing items worth more than £10,000.
They stole a Bomag roller that was parked in front of the house, a Stihl saw, a laser level, a ring doorbell and a key safe. A digger, that was parked around the rear of the property, was moved to the front and the forks were stolen.
The stolen property is worth well over £10,000.
Investigating Officer Detective Constable Amy Furey said: “We are appealing for anyone who has noticed any of the machinery anywhere locally or who may have seen the machinery being moved possibly on the back of a trailer.”
Anyone with any information is asked to please contact DC Furey on 07557 033230 or email: amy.furey@westmercia.pnn.police.uk
Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers.
"It is 100 per cent anonymous, they never ask your name and they cannot trace your call or I.P address. You can contact them online or by calling 0800 555 111."