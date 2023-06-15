Shrewsbury man in court for breaching sexual harm order told to stop drinking

Shrewsbury Justice Centre / Shrewsbury Crown Court

Guy Jones, 38, of Berwick Road, appeared before Judge David Hale at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Wednesday).

Richard McConaghy KC, proecuting, told the judge that the email sent in March this year was "not a sexual breach" but had contravened the order placed on Jones that prevented him from using the internet for anything other than finding work.

The court was told that Jones had a drinking problem, which was responsible for his conduct.

Judge Hale said: "This is the second time your conduct has been reprehensible enough to bring you back to court."

However, the judge conceded that the original order imposed on Jones perhaps "should not have been a sexual harm prevention order".

"Alcohol is probably the root," added Judge Hale, handing Jones a new community order to run alongside the existing one that would last six months and require at least 100 days of alcohol abstinence.