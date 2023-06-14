Shrewsbury roadworks start time moved to 4.30am because of heat forecast

Picture: Shropshire Council

Major town routes Bage Way and Robertson Way are set to close for a short time over a three-day period while surface dressing work is carried out.

Only one road will be closed at any one time and a diversion route will be in place.

Shropshire Council announced that the start time will be 4.30am instead of 9.30am from tomorrow to Monday.

A council spokesperson said: "Due to the forecast high daytime temperatures, this work will now be carried out from 4am to 7.30am, from Thursday to Monday.