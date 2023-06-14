Shrewsbury roadworks start time moved to 4.30am because of heat forecast

A council has brought forward the start times for a set of roadworks in Shrewsbury because of forecast high temperatures.

Picture: Shropshire Council
Picture: Shropshire Council

Major town routes Bage Way and Robertson Way are set to close for a short time over a three-day period while surface dressing work is carried out.

Only one road will be closed at any one time and a diversion route will be in place.

Shropshire Council announced that the start time will be 4.30am instead of 9.30am from tomorrow to Monday.

A council spokesperson said: "Due to the forecast high daytime temperatures, this work will now be carried out from 4am to 7.30am, from Thursday to Monday.

"The work will be carried out between Thursday June 15 and Saturday June 17, but only one road will be closed at any given time. Three days have been allowed for the work but it’s likely to be completed more quickly than this."

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

