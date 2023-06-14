Crash on A5 near Shrewsbury involves two saloon vehicles and a motorbike

Picture: Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service

According to AA Traffic news the A5 near the Broomfields turn off has been partially blocked and traffic is queuing between Montford Bridge and Nesscliffe.

The website records that the crash was first reported at 3.41PM on Wednesday.

It also says that there are "severe delays" of 23 minutes and increasing on A5 Holyhead Road Westbound. Average speed five mph.

Firefighters from Shrewsbury were scrambled at 4.25pm to make the vehicles safe.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said: "This incident involved two saloon vehicles and one motorcycle. No action required by fire service personnel."