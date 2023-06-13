Four months of roadworks planned for Shrewsbury water main replacement

The roadworks are set to last for around four months

The water firm will be carrying out the work on Racecourse Lane from July 10 to November 10.

Shropshire Council said that the work will be taking place in 'phased sections', with rolling road closures.

A spokesman said: "Due to leaks and bursts over recent years, Severn Trent will be investing over £200,000 to replace 800 metres of water pipe network between Welshpool Road and Mytton Oak Road, which will help secure their network for the future.

"The work will be undertaken in phased sections, with the use of a rolling road closure, with the aim of keeping the disruption to a minimum.

"For access purposes, the bollards on Racecourse Lane will be temporarily removed and a signed diversion route will be in place whilst the road is closed.

"Access to residential properties, businesses and emergency vehicles will be maintained at all times."

He added: "Heartlands Pipelines Limited, the appointed contractor, will start working near to the junction of Welshpool Road, continuing along Racecourse Lane towards Mytton Oak Road.

"Residents and affected businesses will be notified in advance and Severn Trent will be holding a customer drop-in event at Oxon Parish Church, Village Hall, Welshpool Road, on June 22, between 4pm and 7pm.