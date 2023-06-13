Founder drops in on Shropshire's Rock Choir

The Rock Choir Shrewsbury, Telford and Bridgnorth

Caroline Redman Lusher, a Birmingham singer songwriter, set up Rock Choir in 2005.

It has gone on to become the largest contemporary choir in the world with 33,000 Members

Caroline is currently on a national tour of Rock Choirs around the country and Rock Choir Shrewsbury, Telford and Bridgnorth on Monday at the Blackburn Theatre at Prestfelde School was her 56th stop.

Around 160 Rock Choir Members came together to welcome Caroline along with their leader Rowan Richards for an evening of singing and chat.

Caroline also taught them an exclusive preview of an upcoming song in the Rock Choir repertoire - Stevie Wonder’s ‘For Once in My Life’

Caroline Redman Lusher said: “ It was an honour to spend time in Shrewsbury and meet our Rockies in person, so I could thank them for all for their support and loyalty to me, my team and to Rock Choir throughout the long pandemic.

"I feel hugely connected to them all and it was a delight to see them back in the room singing, chatting and laughing together again; the choir was full of joy and positivity!

"My visit also gave me the opportunity to listen to their beautiful singing, witness their passion for Rock Choir and hear about their important and supportive friendships they have made through their weekly rehearsals in the choir."